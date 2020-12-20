Costa Blanca Town Collects 6 Tonnes Of Food For Charity

COSTA Blanca town collects 6 tonnes of food and toiletries for charity

In the Costa Blanca town of El Campello near Alicante, locals have united to donate the largest ever haul donated to the charity Caritas – over 6 tonnes of food and hygiene products.

“It has been wonderful. Now we will work for a few days to organize batches, and before Christmas, all this food and basic necessities will be distributed among the vulnerable families of the municipality,” said those responsible for the humanitarian organization.

From the town, various sports, cultural and youth groups came together to support the charity’s Christmas appeal and more than 100 people volunteered to coordinate the drive, organised by the Department of Citizen Participation of the City Council.

Caritas Spain is the official confederation of the social and charitable action organisations of the Catholic Church in Spain, it was established in 1947.

