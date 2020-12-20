COPS have launched for search for a gunman who opened fire in a California mall as terrified shoppers locked themselves in stores

An armed gunman remains at large after he opened fire on terrified shoppers on Saturday, December 19 at the Great Mall in Milpitas in California. One man was shot and other panicked customers tried to flee the building or lock themselves into shops.

-- Advertisement --



“Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation,” the Milpitas Police Department tweeted just after 6 p.m., local time.

Shocked shoppers were eventually escorted out of the building by officers and two other people were taken to hospital “unrelated medical emergencies,” local police told the Los Angeles Times.

“We started running,” witness Angelo Palma told a local NBC affiliate. “Everyone starts running. A shooting, everyone just started running. People were running forward. People were running back. People were falling. It was hectic.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cops Search For Gunman Who Opened Fire In California Mall”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.