City fire brigade now better equipped to fight large fires

RESIDENTS of Marbella will be pleased to know that their Fire Department has obtained a new water tender which will make it much easier to combat large fires.

This is what is known as a ‘mother truck’ which has a capacity of 7,200 litres which is joined by a water rescue van, both new additions to the Fire Department fleet which recently incorporated new specialist vehicles for fighting forest fires.

According to Councillor for Citizen Security, José Eduardo Díaz “it is the vehicle with the largest capacity available on the market” and he pointed out that in the whole province of Malaga, only the Malaga City Brigade and now the Marbella Brigade owned this type of vehicle.

To add to the capacity, it also carries a pool which can be filled with a further 9,000 litres of water which means that in tackling any large fire, the fire fighters can create their own standalone supply point.

