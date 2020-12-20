CARRY ON star Rosalind Knight has died at age 87

Comedy Queen Rosalind Knight has sadly passed away on Saturday, December 19, at age 87 after an illustrious TV and film career which spanned decades. Perhaps best known for her hilarious roles in the 1950s Carry On films, Carry On Nurse and Carry On Teacher, the actress also recently starred in Channel 4’s hit comedy Friday Night Dinner alongside The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird.

Her family said in a statement:

“It is with huge sadness that the family of Rosalind Knight announce her death following a glorious career as a well-loved actress in theatre, TV and film,” they said.

“She was known to so many generations, for so many different roles, and will be missed as much by the kids today who howl at Horrible Grandma in Friday Night Dinner as by those of us who are old enough to remember her in the very first Carry On films.”

Her daughters, theatre director Marianne Elliott and actress Susannah Elliott, said their mum was known for her “immense spirit and sense of fun, and her utter individuality.”

They said: “Our mother had the most astute, vibrant personality and made people laugh wherever she went.

“She was a great reader, art lover and raconteur. She contributed in a voluntary way to the theatrical world through her involvement in the building of the Royal Exchange Theatre, alongside her husband Michael Elliott, and her support for the Actors Centre and the Ladies’ Theatrical Guild.

“She was an active member of her local history society and opera society, and was a fierce campaigner and fundraiser for the Hogarth Trust.

“She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

