British Transport Police to deploy additional officers during festive period

BRITISH Transport Police to deploy additional officers from Sunday, December 20, across the network during the festive period after the Government announced its updated restrictions to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Passengers should expect to see more BTP officers at major transport hubs across Tier 4 regions as well as the wider network. Officers will be engaging with passengers and reminding them of the Government’s advice for that specific region under the updated Tier system, with those in Tier 4 advised on the guidance to stay at home and only use public transport for essential journeys.

Members of the public who do need to travel will be reminded of the requirement to wear a face covering, unless exempt, and to adhere to social distancing as best as possible.

Our policing approach will be the same for those travelling in or out of Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable, Sean O’Callaghan, said: “The advice is clear, and we are confident that the large majority of people will abide by the restrictions in place.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, officers will be supporting rail staff through high-visibility patrols across England, Scotland and Wales, ensuring those on the network are safe. Our policing method remains the same – officers will engage with passengers and only use enforcement if absolutely necessary.

“Anyone planning a journey over the festive period is urged to consider whether travelling is essential and encouraged to stay at home as per latest Government advice. This is a difficult time for all of us, but these restrictions are in place to save lives, stop the spread of the virus and support the NHS.”

