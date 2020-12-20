Mexican Boxing Superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Beats Callum Smith on Points in Texas.
Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez dominated Callum Smith with a near-flawless display to inflict the first defeat of the British fighter’s career and take away his WBA world super-middleweight title belt. The Mexican superstar, who also captures the vacant WBC belt, won easily on points in Texas.
Eddie Hearn said earlier
“This is a battle of the No 1 pound-for-pound in the world against the No 1 super-middleweight,” said Eddie Hearn; ” Callum Smith will forever hold a place in British boxing legend if he can defeat Mexican icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their world super-middleweight title fight.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boxing Superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Beats Callum Smith on Points in Texas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.