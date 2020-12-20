Mexican Boxing Superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Beats Callum Smith on Points in Texas.

Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez dominated Callum Smith with a near-flawless display to inflict the first defeat of the British fighter’s career and take away his WBA world super-middleweight title belt. The Mexican superstar, who also captures the vacant WBC belt, won easily on points in Texas.

Alvarez has now won 56 out of his last 57 fights. His only defeat was against Floyd Mayweather seven years ago. This latest victory means that boxing’s best-paid star is now a four-weight world champion. Smith, 30, came into the fight as an undefeated underdog and with a distinct height advantage but failed to seriously trouble Alvarez, who regularly backed the Liverpudlian into the ropes with his vicious jabs.

Eddie Hearn said earlier

“This is a battle of the No 1 pound-for-pound in the world against the No 1 super-middleweight,” said Eddie Hearn; ” Callum Smith will forever hold a place in British boxing legend if he can defeat Mexican icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their world super-middleweight title fight.”

