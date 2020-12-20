Breaking News – France and Germany ban travel from the UK

BREAKING NEWS – France and Germany, along with many other Western European countries, ban travel from the UK after news of another more serious strain of COVID threatens its residents.

The announcement from the French Government on Sunday, December 20, joins earlier decisions made by Italy, Netherlands and Belgium to ban the entry of UK travellers to their countries.

The statement read: “Given the new health risk, and pending its assessment, all flows of people from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight tonight, for 48 hours, and for all means of transport.

“We invite all French nationals to perform a PCR test which may be required for any entry into French territory from the United Kingdom, at the end of the 48-hour precautionary period.

This 2-day period will allow:

ensure coordination with our European partners to achieve a common response

to clarify the health situation across the Channel

to work on a suitable solution for our nationals in the UK.

Compte tenu du risque sanitaire nouveau, et dans l'attente de son évaluation, l'ensemble des flux de personnes du Royaume-Uni vers la France sont suspendus à partir de ce soir minuit, pour 48 heures, et pour tous les moyens de transport. pic.twitter.com/nvIfb41Ila — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) December 20, 2020

The German Government has followed suit after earlier only ‘considering’ to ban travel from the UK.

According to the Transport Ministry, “The Berlin government has banned flights from the UK to Germany from midnight. The ban is to last provisionally until 31 December. Freight flights, those carrying essential medical personnel and crews returning home are exempt.”

“The Berlin government is also planning to ban all flights from South Africa to Germany.”

Other countries to impose bans similar bans are Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Latvia, Ireland and Hungary.

We will wait to see whether Spain follows too.

