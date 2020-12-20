BREAKING NEWS: Eurotunnel To Shut From 10pm Tonight

The Eurotunnel is set to close from 10 pm tonight in a bid to protect Europe from the new Covid strain.

-- Advertisement --



The closure, which will reportedly last for at least 48 hours, comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in England and the south-east of the country due to the rapid spread of the new strain of coronavirus. This sudden closure will extend the already massive queues of lorries that were built up on both sides of the channel as uncertainty exists over a Brexit deal. Scientists in Porton Down are currently working on a covid-19 sample to see if the new vaccine can combat it. Porton Down, the UK’s top-secret laboratory, and is where scientists carry out research into chemical weapons and deadly diseases.

The news of the tunnel closure comes after France, Germany and the Netherlands have banned arrivals from the UK- Spain has not yet followed suit but instead have said they will ‘reinforce measures’ to protect the public. Portugal’s health minister said the country will wait and see what happens before making a decision.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eurotunnel To Shut From 10 pm Tonight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.