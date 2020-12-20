A Car bomb has killed 8 people in Afghanistan’s Kabul.

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others when it exploded in Kabul on Sunday, Dec.20, in the latest of attacks to rock the Afghan capital. “The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city. Unfortunately, eight of our countrymen were killed and more than 15 others were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

The dead and wounded included children, women and elders. These were only the initial report of casualties, and that the toll could rise. The attack happened while a security patrol convoy was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighbourhood. The blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles, as well as damaging nearby buildings and shops.

Security forces inspected the damage looking for clues, as yet no-one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

