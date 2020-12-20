Boris Johnson Calls COBRA Emergency Meeting as Europe Closes Borders to UK Travel.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister will chair a COBRA meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular, the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.” As Europe closes its borders to the UK, Eurotunnel decided to shut tonight, Dec. 20, so Dover has closed its port and has delayed all sailing until the matter is sorted out by the government.

Eurostar tweeted: “Following the announcement by the French government that the border with the UK will close at midnight tonight, we will only be able to run trains from Paris to London for the 21st-22nd December.” Ireland’s restrictions on flights and ferries will last for an initial 48 hours before being reviewed during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

