Bolsonaro Rants That Vaccine Could Turn People into “Crocodiles”

BRAZIL’S controversial President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested that the Covid vaccine could turn people into “crocodiles” in a characteristically bizarre rant.

The President, who contracted the coronavirus in July, also warned that Pfizer’s vaccine could give men “effeminate voices” and women could grow “beards”. Bolsonaro has also stated he shall not be taking the vaccine, claiming that he has antibodies that make it unnecessary and dismissing his critics as “imbeciles”.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest Covid death toll, with 186,356 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Despite a recent surge in infections that saw 70,000 new cases on Wednesday and over 1000 deaths the following day, Bolsonaro claims that his country is at the “tail end of the pandemic”. He previously described the virus as a “little flu”.

“In the Pfizer contract, it’s very clear. ‘We’re not responsible for any side-effects’. If you turn into a crocodile, that’s your problem” said Bolsonaro, “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they won’t have anything to do with it”.

“But to the imbeciles”, ranted the President, on those who say he is setting a poor example, “I tell them I’ve already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why get vaccinated?”. Bolsonaro previously said that “nearly everyone is going to catch it eventually”, and claims “I knew I was going to catch it someday”.

