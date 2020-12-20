The UK weather looks likely to make Christmas a washout as heavy rain, hail and thunder is forecast to sweep across the country.

The UK is bracing for the downpours and strong winds that are expected for most of the country for next week. Hopes of a White Christmas were dashed as temperatures are predicted to hover below double figures although bookmakers Ladbrokes has still slashed its odds to 1/2 for snow anywhere in the UK on December 25.

This morning’s wet weather has apparently been brought on by the tail end of the US’s nor’easter storm. ( A nor’easter (also northeaster; see below) is a macro-scale extratropical cyclone in the western North Atlantic Ocean. The name derives from the direction of the winds that blow from the northeast).

The Met said that Scotland is set for a big chill as it faces the brunt of the weather front. Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Remnants of the USA’s nor’easter storm is heading our way. Then it trends colder in the run-up to the big day – and the chill may linger over the festive period.”

He added: “Cold conditions will arrive and be the dominant pattern for the rest of the year. The North and East of the UK have the greatest chance of showers, falling as snow in places and especially on higher ground. Frost will increase.”

