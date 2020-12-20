ARSENAL Slip To 15th In The Premiership After Another Defeat, only four points above the relegation zone

Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta’s season of woes, continued on Saturday, December 19, as they lost 1-2 at Everton, dropping them to 15th position in the Premiership, only four points above the relegation zone, in a game that saw them concede yet another own goal, and barely able to make any attempts at scoring at the other end.

-- Advertisement --



Mikel Arteta told Sky after the game, “We need to generate more to win football matches. When it comes to small details, the other team wants it more. The boys are absolutely still fighting. The way the boys reacted in the dressing room tells me they have the belief. When you lose lots of games for different reasons it hurts a lot. We have to be better, it wasn’t about Everton it was about us”.

Alan Shearer, England’s goalscoring legend, speaking on BBC’s ‘Match Of The Day’, commented, “Awful, no creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough and not closing down. Mikel Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players trying to save his job. Twelve goals all season, they have no options. There are a few players in that team who are not giving everything for the manager. Arsenal are never going to score goals playing like that”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsenal Slip To 15th In The Premiership After Another Defeat”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.