Ariana Grande Announces She Is Engaged

Ariana Grande has announced today (Sunday), via Instagram, that she is engaged to her boyfriend, real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, posting a series of photos with Dalton, and some showing her sparkly engagement ring, with the 27-year-old singer adding the caption “Forever n then some”, in a move that with surely surprise her legions of fans.

Ariana’s famous friends were quick to respond, Haily Bieber posting, “YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!”, and Tinashe wrote, “Screamingggggg”.

Her mother, obviously elated at the news, tweeted, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”.

Dalton made appearances in Ariana’s video for ‘Rain On Me’, which she performed with Lady Gaga, and he was also in the promo in May for ‘Stuck With U’.

This is Grande’s second time around, having previously been engaged for two years to Pete Davidson, the comedian, and in an interview with Vogue she described her time with Davidson, “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer’, and then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him”.

Adding, “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life, and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff”.

