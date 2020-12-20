Andalucía is reportedly ‘Thinking about’ Introducing Vaccination Cards So People Can Attend Mass Events Such as Football Matches or Concerts.

Is it time for a Green Card?

The Junta de Andalucía is said to considering the implementation of a vaccination “certificate” or a negative PCR test for coronavirus to be able to travel and attend soccer matches or other large events with crowds present in the region.

This was explained this Saturday, Dec. 20, by the Andalucían president, Juanma Moreno, during a ceremony at the Sierra Nevada station. Moreno has reiterated that nobody can be forced to be vaccinated and that it is a “moral obligation towards ourselves and towards others” that does not end with personal freedom.

He did emphasize that there will be a series of activities that will require this vaccine certificate, which will be launched as a document or a QR code for which different formulas are still being studied, but which would come “with names and surnames” showing that the carrier has been vaccinated. As an example, Moreno went on to explain that the card would allow people to go to a football stadium or to other events that involve a large crowd of people. These activities could only be participated in with this certificate or if they had undergone a PCR test in the last 70 hours.

“Ultimately, it is a guarantee,” summarized the Andalucían president, who said that for these type of large events the vaccination certificate will be mandatory. Although Andalucía is the third autonomous community with the lowest incidence, it still registered 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths from this disease this Saturday, Dec. 19, data that exceeds those registered this Friday, Dec 18, when 1,017 positives and 42 deaths were due to this cause.

Moreno added that the card will use the Andalucían Health Service’ registry that controls the vaccines supplied and will comply with the Data Protection law, although it will transfer that information to a telematic support team so that anyone can make use of the guarantee of having been vaccinated against covid. In addition, Moreno has asked Andalucíans for patience for the decisions that are made diligently and adapted to health data and has insisted on “the best behaviour this Christmas. If we are alive we will have another Christmas, another ski resort, we can enjoy our families,” stressed Moreno, who has asked for “a lot of common sense.” Moreno added that everyone knows what to do, that this is not the time for hugs or kisses, travelling or removing the mask, and has asked for collaboration to end “this nightmare that has brought us so much ruin.”

