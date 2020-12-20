ALICANTE province is all prepared with deepfreezes ready and waiting for the first shipments of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine.

With the first vaccinations due to begin next Sunday, December 27 in all of Spain’s autonomous regions, the Valencian Community Health department has acquired a special deepfreeze for the province.

-- Advertisement --



This, together with existing deepfreezes in hospitals and health centres, will store 190,000 doses of the vaccine, enough to protect 95,000 people who will each receive two shots, three weeks apart.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante province is vaccine-ready.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.