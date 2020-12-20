ALCOHOL consumption in the UK is up 50 per cent since the first lockdown

A new survey by Public Health England has found that Brits are drinking three times the national recommended amount since the first coronavirus lockdown began in March. Of those surveyed one in twenty admitted to drinking the equivalent of five bottles of wine a week, with women accounting for much of the increase.

-- Advertisement --



Drinkaware chief executive, Elaine Hindal said people are using alcohol ‘as a coping mechanism’.

She added: ‘People are drinking more because they are uncertain about their work or job, but that increases massively for people who are self-employed, so it’s really important that these people are given help and support from the Government.’

In a report published in November by alcohol education charity Drinkaware, it was suggested that 26 per cent of people considerably increased their drinking between March and June this year, with excess free time and anxiety about jobs listed as some of the main contributing factors. The latest study has seen this number jump up to nearly 50 per cent.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alcohol Consumption Up 50 per cent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.