JAZMIN GRAHM a 12-year-old from Estepona is well on the way to chasing her mum’s endurance riding records after securing a place on the Andalucian youth team at the first attempt.

Jazmin has been around horses all her life and is a regular face at her mum Caroline’s riding stables near Selwo, Ranch Siesta Los Rubios.

A talented young rider in many disciplines, Jazmin was in early 2020 achieving fantastic results in show jumping, getting into the rosettes when jumping at one metre.

Since lockdown restrictions cut down on competition opportunities, Jazmin switched this winter to begin endurance riding on a young Arabian horse W INGA AREZU BEND VI DE LAM (Arezu for short).

This fledgling partnership competed together for the first time at a 40-kilometre federated competition in Cadiz and she was successful enough included in the team to compete in the inter regionals in Badajoz.

As to the future, Jazmin is hoping to find more sponsors to help with travel and training costs as she works her way up to international level in show jumping, endurance and cross-country eventing.

