48-HOUR travel restrictions on all flights and ferries from the UK to Ireland from midnight

RTE has reported that the government is set to announce later this afternoon (Sunday, December 20) a 48-hour restriction on flights and ferries travelling from the UK to Ireland, starting from midnight tonight. The measures are being put in place amid fears of the new variant of Covid-19 reported in the UK.

-- Advertisement --



Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands have all banned flights from the UK, with Spain and Germany said to be considering similar measures.

Speaking on RTE’s This Week earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said:

“I’ve been talking to the Taoiseach and Minister Ryan and the Chief Medical Officer over the weekend. We’re looking at the situation.

“We’re cognisant that other countries have put travel restrictions in place.

“We are looking at exactly that same question and I expect that the Irish Government will make an announcement later on today on potential travel restrictions.

“Our main priority is to protect life and protect health and that we need to do everything that is required to keep the hospitals open, protect education, protect jobs.”

The Minister added: “We’re looking at flights, we’re looking at ferries, we’re looking at travel to and from the island of Britain and Ireland.

“I’d say in a number of hours, we’ll be in a position to make an announcement.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “48-Hour Travel Restrictions From The UK To Ireland”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.