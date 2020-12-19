DOCTORS in the war-torn Yemeni capital of Sanaa have called for urgent aid to save a pair of conjoined twins who were born on Wednesday.

-- Advertisement --



The male twins were born conjoined, and are described as being in “critical condition” by doctors at Sanaa’s al-Shabeen hospital. A long-running and brutal war has crippled Yemen’s health system, and the baby twins require treatment that can only be carried out abroad.

The director of the al-Shabeen hospital, Majda al-Khatib, told AFP that scans “showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart in one of them is not normal”. She added that the hospital does not have the facilities to see “which organs are connected”, and said the children needed urgent medical attention overseas.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, a Saudi organisation, tweeted that it was prepared to “have their case examined by medical professionals in Saudi Arabia and look into the possibility of separating them”.

Sanaa’s airport is currently closed due to Yemen’s war, and the city is controlled by Houthi rebels who have been locked in a bitter conflict with Saudi-led military forces. The war has led to mass starvation, particularly felt by the children of Yemen. Last month, the UN warned that 100 thousand children could die in the country’s famine.

Last year, a pair of conjoined twins born in Yemen died just two weeks into their young lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Yemen Doctors Issue Plea to Save Conjoined Twins”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.