Was he or wasn’t he

OLD theories have resurfaced about the Almeria origins of Mickey Mouse’s creator, Walt Disney.

A recent programme on the Cope radio station recently discussed whether it is true or an urban myth that Walt Disney was born in Mojacar, given that all biographers name his place of birth as Chicago, 1901.

Rumours can be traced back to a visit that three grey-suited men paid to Mojacar in 1940.

Maintaining that they represented Walt Disney Studios, they were looking for the birth certificate of one Jose Guirao Zamora, born in Mojacar in 1901.

Claiming that Jose and Walt Disney were one and the same person they scoured the municipal archives for some days, as both Mojacar town hall and Almeria Diputacion records reveal.

Allegedly they discovered that Jose Guirao was the son of a Mojacar laundress who emigrated to Chicago where her brother already lived. She left young Jose-Walt in the care of her neighbours, Elias and Flora Disney and the couple eventually took charge of the child.

Other sources quoted in the Cope programme maintain that Disney himself told the Spanish painter Salvador Dali that he was born in Mojacar.

Truth or urban myth? Who knows?

