Virtual race for Albox

ALBOX town hall recently presented Almeria province’s first Virtual Charity Run.

The run, which will be held on January 9 and 10 and is called La Pequeñica, is expected to become one of the most important charity races in the Almanzora Valley or outside it.

Funds raised will be used to restore the Saliente Sanctuary, which is presided by the Virgen del Saliente, affectionately known as La Pequeñica and an object of local devotion.

“The run is here to stay and future editions will be run in-person,” town hall sources said.

“This joins other Albox town hall charity initiatives which include helping Caritas and other associations based in the municipality.

The virtual race, which has three, six and 10-kilometre categories, is open to all age groups, with no registration fee for under-10s. The 10-16 age group will pay €3, with a €10 fee for all others.

Once registration has been completed, runners will receive an email with a participation code as well as the app they need to compete in the race which will also monitor their performance.

La Pequeñica is not a competitive run and can be carried out individually or as a family effort in one or several phases over the weekend of January 9 and 10.

