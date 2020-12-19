US Space Force Troops Will Be Called Guardians

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence has announced that troops in America’s futuristic space force army will be known as Guardians.

The announcement came as the US Space Force, one of Donald Trump’s key policies, celebrates its first birthday. The futuristic space army recently enlisted its first official astronaut, Mike Hopkins, who was transferred from the Air Force to the new military branch while aboard the International Space Station.

“It is my honour, on behalf of the President of the United States”, said Pence, “to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as Guardians”. The choice of name has led some social media users to draw comparisons to the popular Marvel Comics film franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy”, about space-based superheroes.

Pence said that “soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians will be defending our nations for generations to come”. The Space Force was established by the Trump administration to compete with Russia and China’s military space ambitions.

‘The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations,’ the Space Force said in a tweet, ‘The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the US and its allies.’

The future of the futuristic space army is uncertain as the Trump Presidency draws to an end, with President-elect Joe Biden yet to comment on how much funding or attention he will assign to the vastly expensive new military wing.

