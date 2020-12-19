Trump launches attack on Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown

US President Donald Trump has launched an attack on Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown.

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump Donald Trump has launched a verbal attack on Boris Johnson’s decision to impose strict new regulations in Britain to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus, saying the “cure cannot be worse” than the problem.

Boris Johnson on Saturday, Dec 19, announced new strict Tier 4 restrictions on live TV for parts of southern Britain, including London. The Prime Minister acknowledge that this will result in people being forced to cancel plans they had to gather together over the Christmas holidays and apologised to the Uk public for the decision which he said was absolutely necessary. Speaking to the public in a live press conference, Johnson announced: “It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot proceed with Christmas as planned,”

Mr Johnson said that areas currently listed at “tier 3”, the highest level of current restrictions, will move to a new and even more stringent “tier 4”. It required all non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours on Saturday.

Trump dismisses Russian Cyberattacks- a change in attitude?

Donald Trump has sought to play down the severity of a sweeping cyberattack on the US government and companies, one day after his own secretary of state said the “very significant effort” could be traced back to Russian actors. On Saturday morning, Mr Trump took to Twitter to claim the hack was “far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality”.

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” the president tweeted. “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!),” he said.

Trump remains silent after vaccine rollout- unusual for him…

Five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history, Trump has held no public events to trumpet the rollout. He hasn’t been inoculated himself. He has tweeted only twice about the shot. Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, has taken centre stage _ touring a vaccine production facility this week and preparing to receive a dose himself on live television Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get the vaccine soon.

