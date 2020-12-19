GUARDAMAR town hall, together with the local Women’s Association have collaborated to collect toys for local children.

Owing to anti-Covid regulation, it was necessary to stipulate that these had to be new, explained Mari Carmen Rastoll Palomaar, the association’s president.

-- Advertisement --



“Our principal aim was to ensure that no child would be without a toy at Christmas,” she added.

“We contacted the town hall’s Social Welfare councillor Jose Maria Hernandez Campillo, explaining or plans and began the campaign via a WhatsApp group,” Mari Carmen explained.

Several Guardamar businesses cooperated with the campaign, including The Shamrock bar, which the town hall revealed has contributed a considerable number of toys.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Toy story in Guardamar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.