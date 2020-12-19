Thailand reports 550 new infections in outbreak at fish market

Thailand has reported 550 new Covid infections in an outbreak at a fish market.

THE outbreak at Mahachai market in Samut Sakhon province, where many immigrants reportedly work, is the largest in the country since the start of the pandemic.

It was discovered after a 67-year-old saleswoman tested positive for Covid on Thursday, December 17, according to data from the Covid-19 Information Centre.

The director of the Centre for Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, said at a press conference that most of those infected are immigrants and have not developed symptoms of the disease, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand has largely kept the spread of the virus under control until now with just over 4,300 infections and 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

