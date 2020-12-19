TENNIS Legend Maria Sharapova Gets Engaged To British Millionaire, Alexander Gilkes



Maria Sharapova, the Russian female tennis legend, has announced to her 4.1million Instagram followers, that she has got engaged to the millionaire British businessman, 41-year-old Alexander Gilkes, the president. and co-founder of the online auction house, Paddle8, posting photos with her fiance, and writing, “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it”.

Gilkes also took to Instagram, in response, “Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you”.

Sharapova retired from professional tennis this February after suffering a drop in form, brought about by several injuries, but she remains one of women’s tennis’ most highly-decorated players of all-time, winning five Grand Slam titles.

Her husband to be was at Eton College with Prince William and married for four years to Misha Nonoo, who is Mega Markle’s best friend, and is allegedly the person who first introduced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to each other.

Sharapova was previously engaged in 2010, to Sasha Vujacic, the basketball player, and had a brief romance with Adam Levine, the Maroon 5 Singer.

