Suspended Sky News Presenter Returns to UK after South African Safari Break

Suspended Sky News Presenter Returns to the UK after South African Safari Break.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley is back home in the UK after her South African ‘planned’ trip. Kay flew back to the UK after jetting off to South Africa following the Covid rule-breaking party that saw her suspended from Sky News on full pay.

-- Advertisement --



The shamed star was ordered off-air for six months by furious bosses after flouting Covid rules for her 60th birthday party. She was spotted tonight at Johannesburg Airport, this time, however, she was following the rules by carefully filling out documents to comply with anti-coronavirus measures. The presenter has spent the last seven days basking at a luxury £1,500 a night lodge on her South African safari, as London slipped into Tier 3 with infection rates rising fast.

Kay later apologised to her Sky colleagues, branding herself an ‘idiot’ for hosting the party in Soho and inviting people back to her home afterwards. After the incident, a leaked email from Kay, reportedly sent to her Sky News colleagues after her party was rumbled, saw her admit she had let her team down over her coronavirus rule break.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suspended Sky News Presenter Returns to the UK after South African Safari Break”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.