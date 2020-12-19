St Pancras Station ‘like a war zone’ as Londoners Rush to Leave The Capital Before Midnight

St Pancras Station was ‘like a war zone’ Tonight as Londoners Rushed to Leave The Capital Before Midnight.

Crowds of passengers were seen rushing to catch trains from St Pancras International tonight (Saturday, Dec. 19) following Boris Johnson’s announcement that the capital would be moving into Tier 4 from midnight tonight. The video and images shared on social media have shocked passers-by as platforms and escalators seem to be rammed with people urgently catching public transport away from the central railway station.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage retweeted one video comparing the situation to the Second World War, saying: “Congratulations Prime Minister and your experts, you have caused the first evacuation of London since 1939.”

Sean Spooner shared a video of people on Twitter (below) with bags and rucksacks filing closely through the station, adding that Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had just five hours ago said: “People considering leaving Tier 4 areas now should unpack their bag and stay at home”.

"England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said people considering leaving Tier 4 areas now should unpack their bag and stay at home." Tier 4 Londoners in St Pancras right now: pic.twitter.com/tOQ39RT4ei

— Sean Spooner (@spoonersean) December 19, 2020

Social media was later filled with concerned people who believed the scenes were shocking.

Harriet Clugston compared the scenes to people fleeing Vietnam before the North Vietnamese army and the Viet Cong took over South Vietnam on April 30, 1975, tweeting: “Last train out of Saigon. Queue at St Pancras as we wait to board the Leeds-bound train.” She later added: “As expected, train is crammed. Announcement on Tannoy says social distancing ‘will not be possible’ due to volume and to get off if you are not comfortable with that. People have tried to secure social distance by placing on seats but being asked to remove them by other passengers as the train is so full.”

One person wrote: “Mate St Pancras looked like a war zone tonight. Euston very tame in comparison.”

