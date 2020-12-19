Spain’s PM accused of ‘cowardice’ over Christmas restrictions

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez has been accused of ‘cowardice’ and ‘hiding behind communities’ for not applying common national criteria on Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas.

THE leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has hit out at Sanchez over his handling of the pandemic, arguing he is “standing behind autonomous communities” rather than leading.

Casado said Spain currently has “17 plans for Christmas”, and said the government should be ashamed of only giving the “good news”, such as the arrival of the vaccine in Spain, while leaving the “bad news” – Covid restrictions – to the presidents of autonomous communities.

 


In a speech at an economic event on European funds in La Coruña, Casado said it would be more beneficial if Sanchez applied “some common criteria” in Spain, “so that at least we know how to manage and we do not have to be with a map of affectation of Christmas depending on whether your parents live in Valencia or if your children are studying in Galicia”.

As yet, Sanchez has not responded.


