Sky Ireland Customers Furious As Brexit Causes Loss Of Channels

SKY Ireland customers are furious as Brexit causes the loss of over 40 channels

Frustrated Irish customers took to social media to blast Sky when they noticed over 40 channels missing from their TV guide listings because the stations refused to pay for an EU licence post-Brexit. Many users expressed their worry that this is only the beginning.

Billy wrote: “@SkyIreland what’s happened to the majority of radio and music channels on sky Ireland. Just disappeared. No warning. No notification. What????”

Another concerned customer told The Sun: “I’m very concerned over this move. We pay big money to Sky and what concerns me is what’s next to get the chop?

“Brexit is very concerning. What other UK companies are going to cut back on services?”

Sky Ireland said that the channels which have been cut are “not very significant ones” and that they have no control over the station’s decisions to pay for the new licence.

“Sky has been preparing for Brexit for a very long time so we are well positioned to adapt accordingly.

“Unfortunately this decision is not one controlled by Sky.

“Our award-winning Sky Q box means our customers now get to enjoy all the content they love in one place (for example Disney+, Netflix, BT Sport, Premier Sports and we recently onboarded Amazon Prime).

“The stations that are coming off our EPG are not stations that have any significant audience in Ireland.”

