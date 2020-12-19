sierra nevada is our brand

Juanma Moreno president of the Junta De Andalucia says the opening of the Sierra Nevada confirms a true Andalucian brand.

The winter resort and its subsequent relaunch confirm the prestigious tourist attraction and one of the many reasons for people to choose the Andalucia as their holiday destination.

The strategic plan for 2020 -2030 is a ten-year commitment to transforming this incredibly successful resort.

President Juanma Moreno attended the resort with the finance minster Juan Bravo and confirmed 18 million euros of a 48 million euro fund, had already been spent.

This financial commitment was only halfway to 2025. Further funding was to be made available from 2025 to 2030.

It was proposed that the resort be one of the first-ever with a zero-emission carbon footprint by 2030, this in part due to replacement of canyons and using lifts, catering facilities and the ski area in more sympathetic ways concerning the environment.

The president in his final comments of the opening of the resort emphasised to everyone not to lower their guard this Christmas and reminded them that the future of the region is in their hands.

The Sierra Nevada currently has a 60 per cent piste capacity with online ticket purchase only and the reduction of cablecar traffic, along with a sanitised inside environment these are the measures that are in line with current legislation and COVID-19.

