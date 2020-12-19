Scratch card initiative in San Fulgencio

SAN FULGENCIO plans to boost local commerce over the holiday season with scratch cards.

The town hall’s Local Development and Commerce departments are distributing more than 6,000 of the cards in return for purchases in local shops or spending in San Fulgencio restaurants, cafes and bars that are collaborating with the initiative.

“All of the cards have a prize that will be available when paying,” explained Local Development councillor Ana Maria Villena.

These consist of ballpoints, key-rings, t-shirts and backpacks as well as well as shopping trolleys and reusable shopping bags, all of which bear the campaign logo.

The scheme, which begins on Monday, December 21 continues until January 5, Villena said.

The town hall hopes in this way to support San Fulgenio’s shops and hospitality trade, which have been hit so hard by the pandemic,

“It has been a very hard for both and as the local government it is up to us to do all we can to lend a hand to the worst-affected sectors,” San Fulgencio’s mayor Jose Sampere declared.

