Schools Close In Spain’s Alicante Due To Covid

TWO schools in Spain’s Alicante region have been forced to close early due to Covid-19 infections

City Councils of the Alicante municipalities have taken the decision to close the schools in Bolulla and Tàrbena after a positive case of coronavirus was discovered among teachers. Bolulla has closed the Penya l’Or public school and Tàrbena has done the same with the CEIP Ses Escoles until after the Christmas holidays.

Bolulla Mayor Adrián Martínez told Informacion: “We continue to be at zero in the number of positives in the town but within the teachers, we have had a positive from a person who attends school,” he said. After speaking with the Department of Health, the decision was made that “for the sake of missing three days of classes, we will close the school.”

Just a few hours later, the Tàrbena City Council made the same decision with the CEIP Ses Escoles after a positive coronavirus test among teachers. The school was also closed on Friday, December 18 until further notice.

