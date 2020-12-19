Ready to go in Roquetas

GABRIEL AMAT, Roquetas mayor, announced that the contract to build the new hospital would soon be awarded.

All red tape and paperwork had been dealt with, said Amat who was accompanied by the Junta delegate, Maribel Sanchez.

“Roquetas will have its much-wanted hospital,” the mayor declared.

All procedures had been completed and it only remained for the town hall to grant the building licence, he explained.

This has gone through and the regional government can now put the contract out to tender.

