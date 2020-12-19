RANGERS Go 16 Points Clear In The Scottish Premiership after beating Motherwell

Glasgow Rangers’ bid to be crowned Scottish champions for the first time in nine years, came one step closer this afternoon (Saturday) at Ibrox, as Rangers came from 0-1 at half-time, to finish the match 3-1 winners, extending their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 16 points over second-placed Glasgow Celtic, ho have three matches in hand.

After their shock midweek League Cup quarter-final loss to St Mirren, Steve Gerrard had to motivate his players to forget that game, and concentrate on the job at hand, but when Motherwell went ahead after only six minutes through Callum Lang, Gerrard must have been feeling it was not going to be his week.

Thankfully, in the second 45 minutes, whatever was said at half-time must have had an impact, as a Cedric Itten strike, plus a double from Kemar Roofe, all in the final 17 minutes secured the three points for Rangers, handing Motherwell their fourth defeat in four games, dropping to fifth position in the table.

