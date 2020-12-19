Rain OF Cancellations For Dinners In Spain’s Alicante

RAIN of cancellations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinners in Spain’s Alicante creates even more problems for business owners

The hospitality industry has already suffered innumerable losses due to the coronavirus pandemic this year; now bar and restaurant owners fear that even more businesses will be forced to close with the introduction of Valencia’s tough new Christmas restrictions. Ximo Piug announced that as well as venues being limited to 30 per cent capacity, from Monday, December 21 the curfew will be extended to 11pm, and midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The result has been a slew of cancellations for dinner bookings on at Christmas and New Year.

César Anca, president the Alicante Restaurant Association, ARA says the move is outrageous and only serves to push people out of bars and restaurants and into private homes, where it is more difficult to control security measures.

Anca also insists that the government must intervene, as in a city like Alicante, which lives off tourism; the sector cannot be allowed to fail.

“Even when tourists start arriving we find ourselves in a desert because companies have had to close,” he said.

