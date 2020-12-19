Portugal exceeds 6,000 deaths since start of the pandemic

Portugal exceeds 6,000 deaths since start of the pandemic

Portugal has today (Saturday, December 19) exceeded 6,000 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

IN its daily bulletin, the Directorate General of Health (DGS) has reported 86 fatalities – 11 more than yesterday – taking its total death toll to 6,063.

The number of deaths remains high in Portugal, which has a population of around 10 million, despite the fact that three weeks ago the government announced it had reached its peak of infections with cases falling “at a slow pace”.

The country surpassed the 5,000 fatality mark on December 7 and has added another 1,000 deaths in 12 days.


