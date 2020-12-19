Police bust 200-strong party at same uni campus that saw outbreak in September

Police in Valencia bust a 200-strong party at the same university campus that saw an outbreak in September.

EARLY Saturday morning, December 19, National and Local Police broke up a huge gathering of more than 200 students at a residence on the Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei in Valencia.

According to police sources, there was no social distancing and nobody was wearing facemasks.

In September, there was a massive outbreak with 160 positive cases following a party at the Galileo Galilei Residence Hall on the same campus.

This prompted a suspension of face-to-face classes on the entire Vera campus and all training went online.

