Police bust 200-strong party at same uni campus that saw outbreak in September

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Police bust 200-strong party at same uni campus that saw outbreak in September
CREDIT: Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei in Valencia.

Police in Valencia bust a 200-strong party at the same university campus that saw an outbreak in September.

EARLY Saturday morning, December 19, National and Local Police broke up a huge gathering of more than 200 students at a residence on the Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei in Valencia.

-- Advertisement --

According to police sources, there was no social distancing and nobody was wearing facemasks.

In September, there was a massive outbreak with 160 positive cases following a party at the Galileo Galilei Residence Hall on the same campus.


This prompted a suspension of face-to-face classes on the entire Vera campus and all training went online.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police bust 200-strong party at same uni campus that saw outbreak in September”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleReligious Leaders Call For Ban On LGBT+ Conversion Therapy
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here