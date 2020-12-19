People Smugglers Offer ‘Christmas Discount’ To Migrants

PEOPLE smugglers offer ‘Christmas discount’ of £300 a head to migrants

In another sick twist to the exploitation of migrants, The Home Office has reported that people smuggling gangs are offering a “Christmas discount” to people wanting to cross the Channel to Britain ahead of the Christmas period. To date, nearly 9,000 migrants have reached British soil from France, with countless tragedies and loss of life along the way.

A Home Office source said: ‘These vile criminals will stop at nothing to illegally smuggle people into the UK.

‘The latest wheeze is cut-throat prices to exploit vulnerable women and children, enticing them to put lives on the line in a deadly crossing to the UK.

‘Our security services are doing everything they can to go after the criminals behind this human trade.’

The Daily Mail reports that some gangs are offering transport for as little as £300, while the same journey cost £4,000 at the beginning of the year.

