Passenger With Covid DIES on Flight

Furious passengers were dumbfounded that a man displaying ‘obvious signs’ of coronavirus was allowed to board a United Airlines flight on Monday, December 14 from Orlando to Los Angeles, but the airline insists the passenger lied on his pre-flight form. The plane was diverted to New Orleans and performed an emergency landing after the passenger stopped breathing and crew had to perform CPR. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

‘Can I ask how you guys let a Covid positive man on my flight last night?’ said one woman, as reported by The Sun.

‘He was shaking and sweating boarding the plane. He was clearly sick and then died mid flight. We had an emergency landing in New Orleans and we didn’t even switch planes afterwards.

‘We all sat there for hours waiting while you guys cleaned up his blood and germs with wet wipes. Is this how you guys handle other people’s safety and health?’

According to Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, the four flight attendants on board went immediately into quarantine on their arrival at LA.

The CDC has obtained a passenger manifesto from United Airlines and is trying to contact the other 179 passengers to alert them that may have been exposed to coronavirus.

