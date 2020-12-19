Oxford Vaccine ‘WILL be approved before New Year’.

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved before the end of the year, making it the second Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK. It is understood that the vaccine will be approved on 28 or 29 December after final data is provided to the health regulator on Monday.

The UK has so far ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine- 4 million are immediately available. Unlike the Pfizer/BioNtech jab, the Oxford vaccine does not have to be kept in freezing temperatures which makes it more practical to administer. This latest news comes as a third lockdown looms in the UK, following a rise in infections in the last week that scientists have said will be made worse by the relaxation of the distancing rules over Christmas.

Health chiefs are now working flat out to accelerate the rollout with the aim of protecting all vulnerable Britons by the end of spring. Boris Johnson hopes it will ease pressure on the NHS and allow him to relax restrictions in a major boost to the economy and the UK’s general mood. British regulators were the first in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, with the US and Canada following.

