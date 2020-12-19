Overnight standoff after man shoots at police and remains barricaded in house

Tara Rippin
Overnight standoff after man shoots at police and remains barricaded in his house
Overnight standoff after man shoots at police and remains barricaded in his house.

A MAN suspected of domestic violence shot at and injured a police officer before barricading himself in his house to avoid arrest.

Police are still trying to negotiate with the suspect.

Two Guardia Civil patrols arrived at his home in Oleiros in A Coruña at around 9.50pm to arrest the suspect over an alleged domestic violence incident.


But as they approached the property, the detainee opened fire with a shotgun, according to the Armed Insitute.

He then barricaded himself in the house and fired another shot from a window, injuring one officer in the neck.


The police called for support and Citizen Security Unit cordoned off the area, with officers still at the scene this morning.

