START 2021 with a splash and join Costa Calida Age Concern’s Sponsored Swim in Mazarron on New Year’s Day

The Swim has been moved this year from Hotel Bahia to the beach outside Zambuca restaurant in the Puerto and takes place at 1pm. Participants will be expected to stay with water up to their knees for a minimum of one minute.

-- Advertisement --



The next diary date is Saturday February 13, Valentine’s weekend, when Zambuca Restaurant in El Puerto hosts a Tribute to Tom Jones featuring Jim McMail from 6pm to 9.30 pm.

This is a fund-raising event with great raffle prizes whose proceeds will go to Age Concern. Tickets costing €5 per person should be purchased in advance.

“Please remember, we are still here for advice and information, equipment loan, help with shopping and medicine collection. Befrienders for our clients are still very active,” Age Concern Costa Calida said.

“If you would like a personal chat with one of our team please telephone the Drop in Centre on 634 344 589 for an appointment. Our phone lines will still be manned as usual between10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.”

Enquiries: 634 344 589

Volunteer Coordinator:634 312 516

Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area: 634 325 408

Equipment Loan – 634 306 927

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Off to a good start with a New Year’s Day swim in Mazarron.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.