At Christmas time lots of people get ribbed for having daft or silly Christmas jumpers, but this year there is a new kid on the block.

FORD Motor company have developed a Christmas jumper that is bright has lights as well but is certainly not silly or stupid.

-- Advertisement --



The safety jumper projects a 5ft Christmas tree outline on to the road around the cyclist to warn other motorists to keep their distance.

This jumper could also be used to warn of social distancing in more confined areas.

The jumper is a prototype, and although Ford says they have no plans to sell it, the safety applications are endless.

Ford exclaimed, “This is one Christmas jumper you would want to be seen in “.

Would you buy one if it was under Fifty (50)euros?

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “not all Christmas jumpers are silly”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.