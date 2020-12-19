Nine Year Old Ryan Kaji Earned $29m As YouTube’s Best Paid Star

YOUTUBE’S most popular ‘child influencer’ Ryan Kaji earned $29m in 2020 for his wildly popular toy and game review videos. On top of his vast YouTube earnings, the nine-year-old Texan grossed a staggering $200 million from his branded clothes and toys including popular Marks and Spencer’s pyjamas. His most popular channel, Ryan’s World, boasts 41.7 million subscribers and over 12.2 billion views.

His videos feature Ryan ‘unboxing’ and reviewing a variety of kids’ toys and video games, and his most popular clip ‘Huge Eggs Surprise Toy Challenge’ has been viewed 2 billion times, placing it in the top 60 most popular YouTube videos of all time.

This year the ‘child influencer’ also signed an undisclosed TV show deal with Nickelodeon, estimated to be worth millions. However, Ryan and his family are currently under investigation from the US Federal Trade Commission following allegations that sponsors of his wildly popular videos are not always properly disclosed.

Watchdog Truth in Advertising claims that “nearly 9% of the Ryan ToysReview videos have included at least one paid product promotion aimed at pre-schoolers, a group too young to distinguish between a commercial and a review”.

According to Forbes Magazine, YouTube’s top ten best-paid stars grossed over $211 million in 2020. Following Ryan in second place on the list is popular stuntman Jimmy Donaldson, known as Mr. Beast, who earned $24 million for his video content.

