Motorists face a new winter fine for driving in a ‘bulky coat.

SIMILAR to the fines for driving in flip flops during the summer months, motorists could be slammed with a fine of up to €200 for wearing ‘bulky’ coats during the winter months.

This new penalty refers to the fact “a coat that is too large or that is too bulky can interfere with the functions of the seat belt”.

Article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations says: “The driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement”, which means it could be down to the traffic police officer whether or not a fine is issued.

In short, wearing a chunky coat isn’t strictly prohibited, but drivers can be fined for it.

