‘New life’ for man who had massive tumour removed from face

A MAN, 30, who had a massive tumour removed from his face, has said that he is now “a different person”.

-- Advertisement --



The tumour, which weighed 13 kilos and reached to his waist, was so large that Ali Amnad Rifi used to have to put a belt around it and it prevented him from sleeping.

He also says he was in constant pain until undergoing the operation carried out by Doctor Pedro Cavadas at the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Hospital.

Dr Cavadas said that the tumour was the largest of its kind that he has seen in 20 years that he has been treating such cases in Africa.

Three operations were needed for the Moroccan man to have, as he puts it, “a normal life like everyone else”.

He suffers from a severe form of neurofybromatosis, an incurable genetic disease and had never been able to get treatment due to his financial situation in his hometown of Tetouan, Morocco. His case was presented to the Cavadas Foundation and the first operation was carried out in October last year, and the second in December, after which he returned to Morocco. The third was due in April, but due to the pandemic it hasn’t been possible for him to return to Spain until now.

Doctor Cavadas explained that the operations had to be staged due to Ali’s small lungs, to avoid complication, as well as needing less anaesthesia and resuscitation.

He also pointed out that Ali’s appearance cannot be made “perfect” because no more can be removed without the risk of facial paralysis.

He may also have to undergo surgery again because the tumour will not stop growing. Over time, parts will be removed while causing no lesions.

Ali has been living with the malformation on his face since he was a child, and until its removal, he couldn’t sleep, and it also caused him headaches and affected his sight.

He will now return to Morocco where, with his electronics studies, he wants to set up a small mobile phone repair shop.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New life for man who had massive tumour removed from face”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.