Mortar Grenade From Civil War Deactivated in Mijas

SPECIALIST GUARDIA CIVIL officers were deployed to Mijas to deactivate a decades-old mortar grenade discovered by a local resident.

The Mijas local discovered the old mortar grenade and brought it to a local restaurant, whose owners rushed it to an isolated warehouse and informed the Guardia Civil. Specialist bomb disposal officers from the forces Gedex team were deployed to Mijas from Malaga and Algeciras to deactivate the old explosive.

They determined that the device was an 81-millimeter mortar grenade, most likely a relic from Spain’s Civil War that spanned from 1936 to 1939. Officers successfully deactivated the device, which is at least 80 years old.

The Guardia Civil warned the public that if they discover a historical explosive “it is recommended that it not be touched or handled and that the Guardia Civil be warned,” adding that “the area should be signposted, preventing the public from entering the area”.

The force stated that handling such devices “can generate the activation of its load, causing very serious injuries to people or even death”.

Spain’s Guerra Civil was fought between left-wing Republicans and conservative Nationalists in the 1930s and has left a strong legacy that can be felt in Spanish society and politics to this day.

In June a Civil War-era shell was discovered near a school in Mallorca.

