Moreno Asks For ‘Best Behaviour’ This Christmas

MORENO asks for ‘best behaviour’ in Spain’s Andalucía this Christmas

Visiting the Sierra Nevada ski resort on Saturday morning, December 19, the president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno repeated his message of caution and common sense this festive season.

“We will have another Christmas next year, the ski resort will always be open, everything we are going to enjoy we will do if we are alive,” Mr Moreno said. “If we are alive we will have another Christmas, we will be able to enjoy our family,” he added.

The regional president also thanked the people of Andalucía for their “patience” and commended them for their hard work, stating that the reduction on the coronavirus infection rate was made possible by the “firm commitment on the part of the Andalucíans.”

“The virus does not give us a break, it has vectors that we do not even know yet, it changes geographically, sectorally and overnight changes our circumstances. Therefore, I ask Andalucíans for patience if we have to make decisions on the fly because that diligence, that flexibility is what will allow us to limit the spread of the virus,” he explained.

